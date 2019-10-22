UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $204,000 in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 297.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 32.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $209,000. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAH opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,290,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

