UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $162,000 in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $485,280.00. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $69,375.00. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 17.27 and a quick ratio of 17.27. The firm has a market cap of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.20. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.98.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.