UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 94,909 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,909 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 9,809,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,872,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 353,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

