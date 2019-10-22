U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.70. 241,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,633. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,334 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

