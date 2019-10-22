Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TYME. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tyme Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TYME stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Tyme Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $2,167,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

