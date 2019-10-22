Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

TWO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

TWO stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

In related news, Director Karen Hammond purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,584.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after buying an additional 1,018,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,761,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 735,900 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,038.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 577,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 527,127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 604,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 461,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

