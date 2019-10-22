Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $445,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,299,000 after buying an additional 86,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after buying an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,963,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,842,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,654,000 after buying an additional 383,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,935.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.