Tuttle Tactical Management Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,671 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 222.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $265,691.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $807,021.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,449 shares of company stock worth $3,790,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.