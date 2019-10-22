Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.12.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $130.93 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average of $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

