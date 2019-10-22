Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 2,943 Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

NYSE TPX opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $84.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $30,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,642.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 36,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,897,745.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,146.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,148 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

