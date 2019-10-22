Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 179,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

ATVI stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

