TUI (LON:TUI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal weight

TUI (LON:TUI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,150 ($15.03). Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TUI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TUI from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TUI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 1,010.50 ($13.20) on Tuesday. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,338.50 ($17.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 918.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 819.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

