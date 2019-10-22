TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00012108 BTC on popular exchanges including HBUS, IDEX, Crex24 and CoinTiger. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $182.59 million and approximately $214.24 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00224263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.01308270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 182,580,553 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, Koinex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, Kuna, WazirX, Kyber Network, Crex24, IDEX and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

