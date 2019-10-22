Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 55.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tredegar during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tredegar by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tredegar during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tredegar by 43.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of TG opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.25 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

