Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $1,710,802.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

