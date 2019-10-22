TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.74-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.644-2.649 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.69-0.71 EPS.

NYSE TRU opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

In related news, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $8,690,137.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Prozes sold 50,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $4,101,144.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,204 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,465 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

