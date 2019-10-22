TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.50

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $85.21, with a volume of 60533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Get TransUnion alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $8,690,137.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,919 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $241,576.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,172.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,204 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,465. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 222.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $54,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3,276.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.