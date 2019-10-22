TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. "

Shares of TMDX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 114,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.55.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,059,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

