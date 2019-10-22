TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 million and a PE ratio of 3.86.

In other news, insider Randall Clifford Neely purchased 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £33,592 ($43,893.90).

About TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

