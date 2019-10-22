TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TAC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of TAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 4,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,337. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $371.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransAlta by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,437,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 198.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 242,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 161,616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 410.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransAlta by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.