Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,184 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,278% compared to the average volume of 231 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,886 shares of company stock worth $936,691. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 114,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,219 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

