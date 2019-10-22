Traders Buy Large Volume of Essent Group Put Options (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 805 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,478% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

ESNT stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $288,000 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

