Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 19,355 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,704% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,073 call options.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,267.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 232,679 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 70.8% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 150,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 181.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 333,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 215,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

