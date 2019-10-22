TokenClub Price Tops $0.0145 on Exchanges (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, Gate.io and CoinBene. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00041245 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.30 or 0.06045995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000259 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00044010 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TCT is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

