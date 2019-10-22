Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TKCBY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.07. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91. Tokai Carbon has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Get Tokai Carbon alerts:

Tokai Carbon Company Profile

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It operates through Carbon Black, Graphite Electrodes, Fine Carbon, Industrial Furnaces and Related Products, and Other Operations segments. The company offers carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires; and as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tokai Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokai Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.