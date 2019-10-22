Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of TKCBY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.07. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91. Tokai Carbon has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $68.00.
Tokai Carbon Company Profile
