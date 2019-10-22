TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Raised by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3,058.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TJX Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 183,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

