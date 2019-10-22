Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $814,598.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 59% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $814,598.00 and approximately $4,185.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005676 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

