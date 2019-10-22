Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,947. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $117.93.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on TIF. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

