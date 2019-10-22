Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $117.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIF. HSBC set a $110.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

