Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.58. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $125.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tidewater will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,644.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,076,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,233,000 after purchasing an additional 454,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,224,000 after purchasing an additional 431,361 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth $16,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

