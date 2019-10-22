Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Thor Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, CL King cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

