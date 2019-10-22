Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 532.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 65,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.27.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

