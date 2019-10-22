The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.01

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.29. The Zweig Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

Get The Zweig Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.