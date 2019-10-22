TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.90.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.38.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.