Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.07-3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.91-1.09 EPS.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.57. 4,303,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.12.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

