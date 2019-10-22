Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.07-3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,303,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.76. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.12.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $19,092,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,025,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

