Tether Market Cap Tops $4.13 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00012444 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Iquant, OKEx and QBTC. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and approximately $19.94 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00224999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.01328357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00032617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089962 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00022325 BTC.

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, EXX, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Exmo, Instant Bitex, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, IDAX, Cobinhood, Huobi, OOOBTC, Trade By Trade, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Coinut, FCoin, DragonEX, Liqui, Gate.io, C2CX, LBank, CoinEx, TOPBTC, BtcTurk, QBTC, Iquant, MBAex, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Kryptono, TDAX, BitForex, DigiFinex, Binance, Kraken, Bibox, OKEx, ZB.COM, UEX, BitMart, B2BX, IDCM, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

