Tesla (TSLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $253.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.25. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $379.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $220.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.35.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $79,815.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,021. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

