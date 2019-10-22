Tesco (TSCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tesco (LON: TSCO) recently:

10/9/2019 – Tesco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/3/2019 – Tesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 285 ($3.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Tesco had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/24/2019 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/23/2019 – Tesco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/23/2019 – Tesco had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 295 ($3.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Tesco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/9/2019 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/2/2019 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/28/2019 – Tesco had its price target raised by analysts at Investec from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Tesco was given a new GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:TSCO traded down GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 244.92 ($3.20). The stock had a trading volume of 11,713,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.10 ($3.32).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Mikael Olsson purchased 15,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £35,250 ($46,060.37).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

