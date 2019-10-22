Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

