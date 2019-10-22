Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $32.80 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research cut Telefonica Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.10 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

NYSE:VIV opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Telefonica Brasil has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,028,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,473,000 after buying an additional 1,776,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,999,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,446,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,152,000 after buying an additional 185,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,181,000 after buying an additional 221,386 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.