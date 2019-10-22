Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.50 to C$31.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.19.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$21.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.71. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.34 and a 52 week high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion and a PE ratio of 4.80.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

