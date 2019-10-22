TechFinancials (LON:TECH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.59

TechFinancials Inc (LON:TECH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 90697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.27.

About TechFinancials (LON:TECH)

TechFinancials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and licenses financial trading platforms and blockchain-based digital assets solutions. The company operates through two segments, B2C Trading Platform and B2B Licence Income. It offers Forex and CFD online trading solutions, including the implementation of third-party professional Forex trading platform, MetaTrader 5; DragonFinancials, the B2C binary options trading platform; Ladder options comprising various strike prices with a range of payouts; and mobile trading solutions.

