TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.55, but opened at $37.65. TD Ameritrade shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 7,582,529 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AMTD shares. Barclays downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 893,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 455,002 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 955,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,705,000 after purchasing an additional 254,442 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.