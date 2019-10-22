TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMTD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group downgraded TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point set a $58.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.64.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $37.65 on Friday. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth $83,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

