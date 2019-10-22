Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.43

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.43 and traded as low as $67.94. Tc Pipelines shares last traded at $68.15, with a volume of 252,280 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CSFB cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 4.0100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

