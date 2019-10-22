Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,447 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,753.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3,058.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 151,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

