Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Dollar Tree by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.34.

In related news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $81,383.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $12,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.