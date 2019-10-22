Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 84,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 119,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,967. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $120.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $340.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.