Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 39.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,746. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.43 and its 200-day moving average is $246.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $264.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.